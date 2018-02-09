Jameel Warney: Valuable fantasy commodity
Warney provided 18 points (8-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal during Thursday's win at Salt Lake City.
The Stony Brook product was able to get back into the double-double category Thursday after a two game absence. Warney is currently averaging impressive numbers with 19.5 points and 9.8 rebounds per contest. Scoring in double-digits in every game thus far, the 24-year-old is not just a valuable contributor to the Legends, but also as a fantasy commodity as well.
