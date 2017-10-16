Play

Jameer Nelson: Waived by Nuggets

Nelson was waived by the Nuggets on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Nelson was let go in order to make room for incoming free agent Richard Jefferson. The veteran point guard was set to begin the season third on the depth chart, which ultimately made him expendable. Entering his 14th season in the league, Nelson will now look for a new team looking for point guard depth and veteran leadership.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball