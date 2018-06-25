Artis wasn't tendered a qualifying offer by the Magic and will become an unrestricted free agent, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.

Artis signed a two-way contract with the Magic last offseason and went on to see action in just 15 games, averaging 5.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 18.6 minutes. The Magic are likely looking to experiment with some other young players ahead of the upcoming campaign, so Artis was officially let go Monday. The 25-year-old will likely earn a training camp invite from some organization elsewhere in the league, though he'll need a strong showing during camp and the preseason to make a final roster.