Jamel Artis: Great season
Artis recorded 20 points (8-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals during Friday's 119-99 taming of the Herd.
The former Pittsburgh forward is having a great season for Lakeland thus far and Friday was no different. Artis usually scores past the 20-point mark, as he is one of the top scorers in the league. Currently, the 25-year-old is averaging 20.3 points with 6.3 rebounds during his first stint in the G League.
