Artis scored 26 points (11-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT) and picked up three assists, three steals and two rebounds in Agua Caliente's 131-120 loss to Lakeland on Wednesday.

Artis was a consistent scorer, at the very least, putting in a couple of buckets in every quarter, but his shot selection didn't do him any favors. Of his six attempted shots in the first quarter, he missed two from beyond the arc, but still managed to put together seven points. Artis didn't necessarily dominate the boards, with only two offensive rebounds on the night, but his shooting touch inside the arc is not to be underestimated. Artis has averaging 16.0 points per game this season, down from 19.5 last year.