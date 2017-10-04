Jamel Artis: Let go by Knicks
Artis was waived by the Knicks on Wednesday.
He appeared in one of the team's preseason games, posting five points across 11 minutes. He'll seemingly look for another potential NBA suitor or a G-League deal.
