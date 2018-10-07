The Kings waived Artis on Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After signing only a partially guaranteed deal with the Kings over the summer, Artis was never viewed as a likely candidate to crack the season-opening roster. The wing appeared in two of the Kings' three preseason contests, logging nine points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes. If Artis fails to get picked up by another team before the regular season begins, he could stick in the Sacramento organization with their G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings.