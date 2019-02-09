Artis was traded to Grand Rapids in exchange for Ray McCallum.

Artis was averaging 16.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 34.6 minutes per game for Ontario prior to being dealt Saturday. He last appeared in the NBA in 2017 where he averaged 5.1 points and 2.5 rebounds in 18.6 minutes during a 15 game stint with Orlando.