Jamel Artis: Traded to Grand Rapids
Artis was traded to Grand Rapids in exchange for Ray McCallum.
Artis was averaging 16.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 34.6 minutes per game for Ontario prior to being dealt Saturday. He last appeared in the NBA in 2017 where he averaged 5.1 points and 2.5 rebounds in 18.6 minutes during a 15 game stint with Orlando.
More News
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...