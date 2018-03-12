Jamel Morris: 23 in loss

Morris recorded 23 points (7-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and one assist during Saturday's 110-106 loss at Greensboro.

Morris has been a regular offensive contributor for Grand Rapids this season and Saturday was no different. The 25-year-old guard from Fairmont State is averaging 13.3 points and 2.9 rebounds across 44 games played.