Jamel Morris: 23 in loss
Morris recorded 23 points (7-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and one assist during Saturday's 110-106 loss at Greensboro.
Morris has been a regular offensive contributor for Grand Rapids this season and Saturday was no different. The 25-year-old guard from Fairmont State is averaging 13.3 points and 2.9 rebounds across 44 games played.
