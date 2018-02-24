Play

Jamel Morris: Great first season so far

Morris added 26 points (7-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one steal during Friday's 123-118 win over host Greensboro.

The former Fairmont State star is having a superb first season in the G-League and Friday was no different. Morris has scored consistently in double digits and usually ends up past the 20-point mark. If the 25-year-old can improve his rebounding and assist totals though, currently at 2.7 and 2.1 respectively, he will pad his fantasy value even more.

