Akinjo tallied 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine assists, four steals and two assists in 43 minutes during Friday's 114-96 loss to the Skyforce.

Akinjo recorded game highs in minutes played and steals Friday. He was also one dime away from post his 10th double-double of the season due to his team-high nine assists.