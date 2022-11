Akinjo posted 19 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 assists, six rebounds and two steals in 40 minutes during Thursday's 122-115 loss to the Raptors 905.

Akinjo has solidified himself as the centerpiece of the Knicks' offense, both scoring efficiently and setting up his teammates. Akinjo only coughed up two turnovers compared to his 14 assists.