Akinjo tallied 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 11 assists, three rebounds and three steals in 23 minutes during Thursday's 141-100 win over the Skyhawks.

Akinjo came off the bench for the first time this season due to the Miles McBride joining the team. However, Akinjo still managed to post a double-double in Westchester's blowout win.