Akinjo recorded 32 points (12-21 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and one steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 119-108 loss to the Long Island Nets.

Akinjo continues to be Westchester's most prolific scorer and distributor. Akinjo made six out of the team's ten three-pointers in Saturday's loss.