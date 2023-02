Akinjo recorded 17 points (6-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, one rebound and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 121-107 loss to the Skyhawks.

Akinjo shot just 4-12 from two-point range Wednesday, leading to a minus-11 point differential. However, he recorded a team high in assists without turning the ball over.