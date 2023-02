Akinjo tallied 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 114-113 win over the Lakeland Magic.

Akinjo's team-high 10 assists helped him post his ninth double-double of the season. He is averaging 21.0 points, 7.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in his previous two games since returning from a groin injury.