Akinjo was named the G League Next Up Game MVP on Sunday, finishing with 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in seven minutes during Team Black's 31-29 win over Team White in the championship game.

Akinjo led Team Black with 10 points in the final game, helping his squad go on a 12-0 run to secure the victory. The 25-year-old guard scored his team's final five points, including the game-winning three-pointer. While he impressed in the championship game, Akinjo struggled to find his shooting touch in the semifinals, during which he tallied two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and two steals across nine minutes in a 35-32 win over Team Red. The Baylor product has appeared in 28 G League outings with the Grand Rapids Gold this season, averaging 15.6 points, 7.6 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals while shooting 37.7 percent from the field in 31.2 minutes per tilt.