Akinjo tallied 17 points (6-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 101-90 loss to the Hustle.

Akinjo's nine assists were a tallied-high, as Westchester only tallied 20 dimes total. While he only coughed up one turnover, his poor shooting from the field contributed to the Knicks only being able to score 90 points.