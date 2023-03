Akinjo (undisclosed) recorded 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 122-93 loss to the Cruise.

Akinjo came off the bench Monday after missing the previous game with an undisclosed injury. Although he led the team in assists, his three turnovers were also a game-high.