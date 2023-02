Akinjo posted 20 points (9-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds and three steals in 39 minutes during Friday's 122-119 loss to the Mad Ants.

Akinjo's game-high 11 assists helped him post his 10th double-double of the season in Friday's loss. Akinjo only recorded one turnover in the process.