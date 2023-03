Akinjo (illness) recorded 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists and four rebounds in 25 minutes during Sunday's 121-120 win over the Windy City Bulls.

Akinjo returned to the lineup Saturday after missing the previous game with an illness. His team-high five assists helped him post a plus-18 point differential in the narrow victory.