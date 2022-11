Akinjo tallied 11 points (3-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 15 assists, six rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 110-109 loss to the Raptors 905.

Akinjo has now posted double-digit assists in three out of the first four games, with his 15 Friday being a season-high. However, Akinjo's five fouls and six turnovers contributed to the team's narrow defeat.