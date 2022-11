Akinjo posted 40 points (15-23 FG, 5-10 3PT, 3-5 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Satruday's 121-114 loss to the Maine Celtics.

Akinjo bounced from his inefficient shooting last Friday and nearly posted his second straight double-double. Akinjo has already solidified himself as the team's lead initiator on offense.