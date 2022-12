Akinjo tallied 21 points (7-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 15 assists, seven rebounds, four steals and two blocks in 44 minutes during Thursday's 114-113 loss to the Capitanes.

Akinjo posted a game-high 15 assists, although he did cough up six turnovers. His offensive production and defensive impact weren't enough to stop Westchester from suffering a narrow defeat.