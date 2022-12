Akinjo posted seven points (2-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block in Thursday's 100-96 loss to the Long Island Nets.

Akinjo was only able to convert on one of his 12 two-point attempts. While he led the team in assists and was active defensively, he also picked up five fouls in the process.