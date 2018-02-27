James Blackmon Jr.: 25 points in loss
Blackmon totaled 25 points (8-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals during Sunday's 129-119 loss to Raptors 905.
Blackmon had a great game Sunday, scoring 25 points which was his highest scoring output since producing 27 points on Dec. 19, and adding a high mark in rebounds and assists. The former Indiana star is averaging 13.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists across two different teams this season.
