Blackmon totaled 25 points (8-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals during Sunday's 129-119 loss to Raptors 905.

Blackmon had a great game Sunday, scoring 25 points which was his highest scoring output since producing 27 points on Dec. 19, and adding a high mark in rebounds and assists. The former Indiana star is averaging 13.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists across two different teams this season.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories