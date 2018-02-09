Play

James Blackmon Jr.: Capable of breaking out

Blackmon Jr. registered 13 points (4-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and three assist over 31 minutes during Wednesday's loss at Lakeland.

The former Indiana star had a modest game Wednesday as he tries to settle into his new home in the G-League. During his first four games with the Herd, Blackmon Jr. is averaging 11.5 points and 4.0 rebounds. Once the 6-4 guard finds his role with his new team, he has the capability of breaking out, which he had shown previously at Delaware.

