Blackmon scored 20 points (8-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt) and added one assist during Saturday's 124-103 loss to visiting Westchester.

Blackmon had a great shooting performance Saturday, converting 80 percent of his shots on his way to the 20-point mark. The former Indiana star might be able to increase his shot attempts due to starting guard Brandon Jennings signing a 10-day contract with the Milwaukee Bucks this past week. During his first stint in the G League, Blackmon is currently averaging 14.1 points and 3.6 rebounds across 42 games played.