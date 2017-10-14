Play

James Blackmon: Let go by Philadelphia

Blackmon was waived by the 76ers on Saturday, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.

After a three-year stint at Indiana, the 22-year-old Blackmon was looking to earn a role on the 76ers final roster. He was unable to get much of an opportunity during the preseason, as he averaged just 2.8 points across 6.0 minutes per game. The rookie is a likely candidate to land on the team's G-League roster.

