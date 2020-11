Ennis is expected to re-sign with the Magic on a one-year deal, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Ennis originally declined his $2.1 million player option with the Magic. It remains unclear what he will make on this new one-year deal. He averaged 6.6 points and 3.6 rebounds across 18.3 minutes in 69 games last season. Injuries helped him emerge as a full-time starter in the latter portion of the season, but he will presumably be a depth wing for the team entering the 2020-21 campaign.