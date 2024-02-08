Johnson became a free agent Thursday after his second 10-day contract with the Pacers expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Indiana will have to sign Johnson to a contract for the rest of the season in order to retain him, but the team will most likely move on from the veteran big man, who has averaged just 4.8 minutes per game over his five appearances with the club in 2023-24. The Pacers have already filled Johnson's roster spot after acquiring two players from the 76ers (Marcus Morris and Furkan Korkmaz) and dealing away one (Buddy Hield) on Thursday.