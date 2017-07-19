James Jones: Retires, joins Phoenix front office
Jones announced Wednesday that he has retired from professional basketball and will join the Suns to serve as the team's the vice president of basketball operations, Brian Windhorst of ESPN reports.
Jones largely made a 14-year career out of being a three-point marksman, finishing with a 40.1 percent mark from distance while averaging 5.2 points per game. Arguably his best season as a player came during the 2005-06 season with Phoenix, when he averaged 9.3 points across 23.6 minutes per game. He was also lauded for his positive locker-room presence and was a favorite teammate of LeBron James, who he spent the last seven seasons with in either Miami and Cleveland. Jones will take what he learned from the court and locker room and try and apply those skills to a front-office position.
