Kelly had eight points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds, four assists, four steals and four blocks across 27 minutes during Saturday's 128-98 loss against South Bay.

Kelly was extremely active on both ends of the court, and even though he didn't have a good shooting performance, he still delivered a solid stat line due to his contributions in other categories. Kelly is averaging 7.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game this season.