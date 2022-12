Kelly delivered 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, two steals and an assist across 29 minutes in Sunday's loss to Mexico City.

Kelly has struggled with his consistency on a game-to-game basis, but he's been playing well compared to the numbers he delivered in the first games of the campaign. Kelly is averaging 9.4 points per game, but he has scored in double digits in three of his last four outings.