Kelly posted 20 points (10-11 FG), seven rebounds, two blocks and an assist across 22 minutes off the bench in Thursday's loss to the Hustle.

Kelly continues to provide value off the bench for the Squadron and is already averaging 10.2 points per game despite logging 18.8 minutes per contest. He's trending in the right direction after putting up double-digit points in three games in a row, as well as in five of his last six appearances.