Kelly had 20 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, an assist, a steal and two blocks across 25 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Vipers.

Kelly was one of two Squadron players that recorded at least 20 points in the loss, and aside from leading the team in rebounds, he also recorded his third double-double over his last four appearances. He's averaging 10.6 points and 8.0 rebounds per game through 23 contests.