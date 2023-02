Kelly notched 18 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, a steal and two blocks across 27 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Blue.

Kelly was the Squadron's best player by a wide margin, leading the team in scoring and rebounding despite the two-point loss against Oklahoma City. The former Marshall standout has been playing well of late and is averaging 10.2 points per game across 20 appearances (seven starts) in 2022-23.