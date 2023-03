Kelly had 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, a steal and four blocks across 31 minutes in Thursday's win over Austin.

Kelly was active on both ends of the floor, and while this wasn't his best scoring mark of the season, he still posted his third double-double over his last five outings. He's also scored in double digits for the eighth time over his last nine appearances.