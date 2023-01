Kelly notched 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 112-111 win over Birmingham.

Kelly looked impressive in this game, leading the team in rebounds and ending as the second-best scorer despite coming off the bench. Kelly has been one of the most consistent players for the Squadron this season regardless of the role he has, and he's averaging 8.6 points with 7.7 rebounds across 11 appearances (one start).