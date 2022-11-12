Kelly ended with 22 points (10-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks across 28 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss against the Vipers.

Kelly was a non-factor in the season opener after putting up just two points and three rebounds across seven minutes, but he showed what he can do when given more minutes here. His future role remains to be determined, but the fact that he comes off the bench should put a limit to what he can do on the box score on a game-to-game basis.