Kelly posted 13 points (5-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and 14 rebounds across 28 minutes in Friday's loss to Salt Lake City.

Kelly was one of two Birmingham players that posted a double-double, with Feron Hunt being the other one, and Kelly certainly made his presence felt on the glass with a game-high output of 14 boards. He's averaging 8.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game the season, however, so there's a strong chance this game was an outlier and not something that could be repeated with consistency over time going forward.