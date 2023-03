Kelly delivered 28 points (12-15 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two blocks across 32 minutes in Monday's win over Mexico City.

Kelly was highly efficient from the field and led the Squadron to victory in the second half of this back-to-back set. He's ending the season on a strong note and has scored in double digits in six games in a row, reaching the 15-point plateau in the last five.