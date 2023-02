Kelly delivered 16 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds and two steals across 25 minutes in Friday's loss to the Skyforce.

Kelly wasn't as efficient as Zylan Cheatham, who also ended with 16 points but missed just one shot from the field, although he did lead the Squadron in rebounds and contributed on the defensive end. Kelly is averaging 9.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per game this season, but his recent numbers show he's trending in the right direction.