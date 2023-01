Kelly recorded 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and a block across 23 minutes off the bench in Thursday's win over Raptors 905.

Kelly was efficient from the field and ended just one rebound away from recording a double-double despite coming off the bench. He's been a consistent bench performer for the Squadron this season and is averaging 8.4 points with 7.2 rebounds per game.