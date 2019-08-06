Nunnally met with the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association last week and is expected to sign with the team in the near future, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports.

Nunnally returned to the NBA for the first time since 2013-14 last season, appearing in 15 games between the Timberwolves and Rockets. After being released by the latter club in January, Nunnally headed to the EuroLeague, joining Italian club Olimpia Milano. He'll be on the move again to China, with his deal with the Sharks likely to be finalized once he comes to terms on a buyout agreement with Olimpia Milano.