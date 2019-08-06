James Nunnally: Headed to China
Nunnally met with the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association last week and is expected to sign with the team in the near future, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports.
Nunnally returned to the NBA for the first time since 2013-14 last season, appearing in 15 games between the Timberwolves and Rockets. After being released by the latter club in January, Nunnally headed to the EuroLeague, joining Italian club Olimpia Milano. He'll be on the move again to China, with his deal with the Sharks likely to be finalized once he comes to terms on a buyout agreement with Olimpia Milano.
More News
-
James Nunnally: Returning to Europe•
-
James Nunnally: Released by Rockets•
-
Rockets' James Nunnally: Joins Houston, should play Wednesday•
-
James Nunnally: Let go by Wolves•
-
Timberwolves' James Nunnally: Plays 21 minutes in Wednesday's win•
-
Timberwolves' James Nunnally: Stuck on bench in season opener•
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...