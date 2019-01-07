James Nunnally: Let go by Wolves
Nunnally was waived by the Timberwolves on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Nunnally signed a two-year deal with the Timberwolves in August but was never a featured member of the team's rotation. The waiving comes as a result of his contract set to become guaranteed on Monday.
