James Nunnally: Returning to Europe
Nunnally agreed Tuesday to a two-year contract with Pallacanestro Olimpia Milano of the Italian League, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports.
Nunnally was one of the EuroLeague's top three-point shooters with Turkish club Fenerbahce the past two seasons before joining the Timberwolves on a two-year deal in August. The swingman, who previously had briefs stints in the NBA in 2013-14 with the Hawks and 76ers, was unable to replicate his success from Europe in Minnesota and was ultimately cut loose earlier this month. After considering offers from European teams, Nunnally elected to give it another go in the NBA with the Rockets, but he was released Monday before his 10-day contract lapsed. Rather than waiting out another NBA opportunity that likely won't come with much job security, Nunnally will instead take his talents back to the EuroLeague.
