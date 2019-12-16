James Palmer: Adds 17 off bench
Palmer scored 17 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and added one rebound, two assists during Friday's G League loss to Santa Cruz.
Parker played 23 minutes off the bench in this one. He had sat out the last couple of games but didn't seem to be affected by the layoff.
