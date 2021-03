Palmer delivered 12 points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block across 30 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Ignite.

Palmer was one of six Agua Caliente players that scored in double digits, but that shouldn't hide the fact that he struggled badly from the field and only made 30 percent of his field-goal attempts. He has been a bit inconsistent when it comes to his percentages and efficiency levels, but he's still averaging 15.5 points per game.