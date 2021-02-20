Palmer posted 17 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, an assist and a block across 29 minutes in Friday's win over Canton.

Palmer was one of Agua Caliente's top scoring threats and was one of three players that surpassed the 15-point mark. That has been a trend for the 24-year-old, though, as he has scored at least 15 points in four of his last five games while going five straight contests with more than 10 points. He is averaging 16.0 points per game during the current G League campaign.